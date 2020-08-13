Cosmos (ATOM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $484.71 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $484.71 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 52.3% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $6.39 or 0.00055368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Coinone, BitForex and GDAC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,605.95 or 1.00584449 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000774 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00159468 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000526 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004758 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 259,411,408 coins and its circulating supply is 201,626,805 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, GDAC, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

