Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Boosted by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,962 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.56. 128,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $268.00 and a 1-year high of $345.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,133.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,380 shares of company stock worth $10,885,129. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.21.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.