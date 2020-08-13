Couchain (COU) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,471.00

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Couchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. In the last week, Couchain has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Couchain has a total market cap of $7,886.22 and $1,471.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Couchain Token Profile

Couchain is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Couchain is couchain.io . Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain . The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Couchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

