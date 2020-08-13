Court Place Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Court Place Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $26.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,507.25. 61,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,776. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,487.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,377.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,006.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

