Court Place Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.3% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 138.5% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.87.

NYSE:HD traded up $6.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.50. 268,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,377,806. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $279.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

