Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $14.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CVET. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Covetrus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Covetrus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Covetrus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Covetrus stock traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,673. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.86. Covetrus has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $25.00.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.90 million. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 24.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Covetrus will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Covetrus news, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,133.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $1,092,378.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,741 shares in the company, valued at $36,352.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Covetrus by 956.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Covetrus during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Covetrus by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Covetrus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Covetrus by 399.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

