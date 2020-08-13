Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,507 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 29,025 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Cree worth $10,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,560 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Cree by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 17,071 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cree by 166.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,106,400 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $74,693,000 after buying an additional 1,317,171 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cree by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,300 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cree by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,423 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CREE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.46. The stock had a trading volume of 28,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $74.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.64.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

