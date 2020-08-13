Crossvault Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 3.2% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.91. The stock had a trading volume of 227,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.19.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Cowen started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.