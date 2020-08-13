Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Market Capitalization Hits $3.02 Billion

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.02 billion and $67.84 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Upbit, GOPAX and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $784.64 or 0.06800162 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00015940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003570 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00048498 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00028971 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a token. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,816,894,977 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Dcoin, HitBTC, Bibox, Huobi Global, Fatbtc, Bithumb Global, CoinTiger, OceanEx, Bithumb, KuCoin, Bittrex, Upbit, GOPAX, BiteBTC, BigONE, DigiFinex, DDEX, Huobi Korea, OKEx, CPDAX, Indodax and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

