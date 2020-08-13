CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of CSG Systems International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CSG Systems International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CSG Systems International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.33.

NASDAQ CSGS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,230. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.30. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.87.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). CSG Systems International had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 23.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,719,000 after buying an additional 218,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CSG Systems International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 845,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,982,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in CSG Systems International by 77.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 612,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,653,000 after acquiring an additional 268,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,483,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 329,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after buying an additional 79,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

