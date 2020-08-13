CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €35.12 ($41.32) and last traded at €34.62 ($40.73), 179,662 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 148,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €34.52 ($40.61).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €41.50 ($48.82).

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 32.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €35.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of €41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

