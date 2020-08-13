Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Rating Reiterated by Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CMLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumulus Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Cumulus Media from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $18.15. The firm has a market cap of $91.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.41). Cumulus Media had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $227.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cumulus Media by 18.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 1.2% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 671,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. It sells broadcasting time on its owned or operated stations to local, regional, and national advertisers; and network advertising. The company offers content through approximately 433 owned-and-operated stations in 88 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

