CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.47.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in CVS Health by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,469,000 after acquiring an additional 40,759 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 895,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,216,000 after buying an additional 83,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3,245.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,370,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after buying an additional 1,329,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.70. The company had a trading volume of 402,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,983,827. The company has a market capitalization of $86.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.85. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

