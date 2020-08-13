CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Reduced by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 625,394 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 10,634 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 3.3% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $40,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,324,819,000 after purchasing an additional 251,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,245,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,139,748,000 after acquiring an additional 577,235 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,343,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $732,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,061 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,300 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.13.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.70. The company had a trading volume of 402,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,983,827. The stock has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.85. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

