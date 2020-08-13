CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Stock Price Up 2.3%

CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CYGIY)’s stock price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.13 and last traded at $27.13, approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CYBERAGENT INC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.78.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment training businesses primarily in Japan. The company offers a range of services, such as Internet TV station, blog, love life, and music distribution; Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

