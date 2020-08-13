D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 863.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 25,263 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 25.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 12.9% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 3.9% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded D. R. Horton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra upgraded D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on D. R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on D. R. Horton from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.66. The company had a trading volume of 182,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $71.83.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

