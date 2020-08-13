DAEX (DAX) Market Cap Reaches $2.09 Million

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, DAEX has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One DAEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank. DAEX has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and $192,086.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $784.64 or 0.06800162 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00015940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003570 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00048498 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.