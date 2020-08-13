Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Gap Down to $29.95

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.91, but opened at $29.95. Denali Therapeutics shares last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 7,851 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DNLI shares. ValuEngine lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.05. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.97% and a negative net margin of 778.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $10,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,739,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,489,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 122,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $2,922,523.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 839,631 shares of company stock worth $21,133,146. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $683,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 290,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 99,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 114,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,266,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.