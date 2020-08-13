Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Shares Gap Down to $0.33

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.33. Destination XL Group shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 48,664 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66.
Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $57.23 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Destination XL Group by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 50,226 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Destination XL Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 366,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Destination XL Group by 954.1% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 639,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 579,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.
Destination XL Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXLG)
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
