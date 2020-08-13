Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Shares Gap Down to $0.33

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.33. Destination XL Group shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 48,664 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $57.23 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.

In other Destination XL Group news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 164,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $57,667.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,079 shares of company stock worth $115,909. 30.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Destination XL Group by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 50,226 shares in the last quarter. Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Destination XL Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 366,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Destination XL Group by 954.1% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 639,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 579,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

