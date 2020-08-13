Deutsche Bank Increases Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) Price Target to GBX 1,260

Gamesys Group (LON:GYS) had its target price increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,100 ($14.38) to GBX 1,260 ($16.47) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.81% from the stock’s previous close.

GYS has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Gamesys Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.69) to GBX 1,300 ($17.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Gamesys Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,320 ($17.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

LON GYS traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,026 ($13.41). 453,958 shares of the company were exchanged. Gamesys Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.54 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 992.47 ($12.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 905.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 805.98.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

