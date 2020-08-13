Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB) shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €6.08 ($7.15) and last traded at €5.96 ($7.01), 695,093 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €5.84 ($6.87).

A number of research firms have issued reports on PBB. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €9.29 ($10.92).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.50.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

