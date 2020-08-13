Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) Shares Gap Down to $15.76

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VRT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.49, but opened at $15.76. Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 386,541 shares traded.

VRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Diamond Eagle Acquisition from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT)

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr.

