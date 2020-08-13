Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.48.

FANG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 53,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,640. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 81.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $425.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 53,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,395.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2,423.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 894,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,419,000 after purchasing an additional 859,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,340,000 after buying an additional 848,568 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 940,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,649,000 after buying an additional 712,765 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 203.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,006,393 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after buying an additional 674,990 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 889,879 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,315,000 after buying an additional 587,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

