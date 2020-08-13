Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ DFFN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,073,480. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

