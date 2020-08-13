Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. 12,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,073,480. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.
Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.