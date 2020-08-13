Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. 12,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,073,480. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $53.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 797.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 758,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 673,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,396.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 241,103 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 130,401 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

