Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $3.62

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.33, but opened at $3.62. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 118,303 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, August 28th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOXS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 1,343.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 24,611 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 103,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 49,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $677,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

