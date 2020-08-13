Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Down to $3.62

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.33, but opened at $3.62. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 118,303 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, August 28th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 27th.
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SOXS)
Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.
