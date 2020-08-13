Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) Shares Down 17.8%

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) dropped 17.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.60, approximately 1,955,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 323% from the average daily volume of 461,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on Document Security Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Document Security Systems Inc acquired 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.08 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 46,007,000 shares of company stock worth $3,680,490.

About Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

Document Security Systems, Inc focuses on developing and selling anti-counterfeiting, product authentication, and brand protection technology solutions. It operates through five segments: DSS Packaging and Printing Group, DSS Plastics Group, DSS Digital Group, DSS and DSS Technology Management, and DSS International.

