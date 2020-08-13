Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 258,497 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.66% of Domino’s Pizza worth $387,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $210,646,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,195,000 after purchasing an additional 362,049 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,527.5% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 362,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,508,000 after purchasing an additional 348,800 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth $101,071,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 828.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,794,000 after purchasing an additional 219,716 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. Barclays increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $447.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $403.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.69.

DPZ stock traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $398.00. The stock had a trading volume of 32,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,748. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $385.97 and a 200 day moving average of $353.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.15, for a total transaction of $1,005,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total value of $467,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $6,523,135. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

