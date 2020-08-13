Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $34.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of DEI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.09. 31,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,816. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In related news, Director Christopher H. Anderson purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,341,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,999,131.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 64.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,090,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555,837 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the second quarter valued at $17,188,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 112.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 290,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 154,163 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 95.8% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 666,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after acquiring an additional 325,838 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 185,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

