DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Price Down 8.8%

DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.04 and last traded at $13.26, 640,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 532,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a market cap of $911.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 27.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 18.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

