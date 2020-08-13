e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Receives $21.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.18.

ELF has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 7,194 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $129,707.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,226.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 84,518 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $1,681,063.02. In the last three months, insiders sold 665,991 shares of company stock worth $12,442,910. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 329,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ELF traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 12,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,066. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $993.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

