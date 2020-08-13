Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 1.29%.

Shares of EGRX stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $43.12. The stock had a trading volume of 236,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,893. The firm has a market cap of $604.69 million, a P/E ratio of 253.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.82.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EGRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.