Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Shares Down 20%

Eastern Platinum Ltd. (TSE:ELR) shares dropped 20% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.34, approximately 165,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 378% from the average daily volume of 34,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.31. The company has a market cap of $38.23 million and a PE ratio of -5.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$19.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastern Platinum Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and osmium. The company principally holds a 87.5% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project located on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex; a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex.

