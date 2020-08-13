Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 43.5% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,105,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,894,000 after buying an additional 941,468 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $980,545,000 after buying an additional 803,856 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2,375.6% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 514,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 493,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,980,000 after buying an additional 344,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $8,144,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECL traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,634,845. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.60 and a 12-month high of $231.36. The firm has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.88.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total transaction of $209,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,768.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $4,677,648.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,118,591.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,835 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,509 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. G.Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.92.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

