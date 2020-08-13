Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $26.79 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.6% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,671.00.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total value of $86,091.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG traded up $27.84 on Wednesday, hitting $1,508.16. 77,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,710. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,487.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1,378.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,014.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

