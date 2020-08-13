Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Stock Price Down 8.8%

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) fell 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.71 and last traded at $2.80, 4,483,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 6,202,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SOLO. Zacks Investment Research cut Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $215.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 83.31% and a negative net margin of 1,527.14%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

