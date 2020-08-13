electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) traded down 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.97 and last traded at $2.00, 1,818,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,018,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECOR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target (up previously from $1.50) on shares of electroCore in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of electroCore in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut electroCore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.02.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). electroCore had a negative return on equity of 133.55% and a negative net margin of 1,445.53%. The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in electroCore by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 50,295 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 57,748 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

