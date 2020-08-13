Elitium (EUM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $122,009.00

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Elitium token can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00009863 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BitMart. Elitium has a market cap of $18.95 million and approximately $122,009.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00008832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00157804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.32 or 0.01788126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00187392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000201 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00126729 BTC.

About Elitium

Elitium's total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,651,481 tokens. Elitium's official message board is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium's official website is www.elitium.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

