Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up to $3.76

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.65, but opened at $3.76. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 284,559 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial raised Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Endeavour Silver in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.75 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $4.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.24.

The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $566.66 million, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,453,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth about $636,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 19.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705,255 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 276,030 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203 shares in the last quarter. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

