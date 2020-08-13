Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists; Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements and infection prevention products. Envista Holdings Corporation is based in Brea, California. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Envista currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.82.

Shares of NVST stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 30,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,840. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.33 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Envista during the second quarter worth about $2,284,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Envista by 1,000.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 251,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 228,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 39.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after buying an additional 38,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

