Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Raises Dividend to $0.77 Per Share

Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.765 per share by the energy company on Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Enviva Partners has raised its dividend by 29.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Enviva Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 196.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Enviva Partners to earn $1.72 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 177.9%.

EVA opened at $42.72 on Thursday. Enviva Partners has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 305.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.58.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 3.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Enviva Partners will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVA. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enviva Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Enviva Partners from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

