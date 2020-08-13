EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC reduced its stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,970,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $737,179,000 after buying an additional 1,422,579 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 34.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,466,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $643,537,000 after purchasing an additional 894,171 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 42.6% during the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,162,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $215,868,000 after purchasing an additional 347,080 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 163.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 522,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,987,000 after purchasing an additional 324,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 49.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 626,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $116,271,000 after purchasing an additional 208,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPAM. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.86.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 8,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total transaction of $1,975,521.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,932.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jason Harman sold 11,098 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $2,463,756.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,918 shares of company stock valued at $9,576,538 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $309.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,643. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.03. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $151.97 and a 1-year high of $314.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.