Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC cut its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Equifax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Equifax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Equifax stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.74. 13,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.57 and its 200-day moving average is $150.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.62 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

EFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.81.

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $2,883,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $1,319,478.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,303,414. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

