Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Rampart Investment Management Company LLC

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $7,058,000. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 683 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.55, for a total value of $538,579.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 902 shares in the company, valued at $711,272.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.87, for a total value of $174,967.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,679 shares in the company, valued at $7,473,911.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,430 shares of company stock worth $3,889,939 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $3.17 on Thursday, reaching $769.82. The company had a trading volume of 11,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,991. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $477.87 and a twelve month high of $805.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $736.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $665.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $824.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Equinix from $790.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Securities began coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Equinix from $795.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $780.52.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.