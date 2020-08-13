Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Trading Down 9.5%

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares dropped 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.63 and last traded at $33.48, approximately 1,932,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 762,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.79.

The stock has a market cap of $938.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.68.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $2.19. The company had revenue of $212.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.97 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 627.38% and a negative net margin of 5,492.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21557.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 98,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 31.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,017,000 after acquiring an additional 75,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

