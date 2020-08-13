Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Trading Down 9.5%

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares dropped 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.63 and last traded at $33.48, approximately 1,932,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 762,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.79.
The stock has a market cap of $938.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 98,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 31.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,017,000 after acquiring an additional 75,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter.
Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESPR)
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.
Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.