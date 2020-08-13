Ether-1 (ETHO) Price Reaches $0.0033 on Top Exchanges

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Ether-1 has a total market cap of $158,659.84 and $13,955.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether-1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. In the last week, Ether-1 has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded 69.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00062944 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 48,015,987 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.