Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,579 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 0.7% of First Interstate Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $242.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BofA Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.21.

Shares of FB traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $261.30. 816,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,763,848. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.61. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $278.89. The company has a market cap of $740.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,397 shares of company stock valued at $13,182,847. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.