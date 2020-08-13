Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,163,153 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 74,704 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 3.1% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $264,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1,019.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.42. The company had a trading volume of 819,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,779,047. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $278.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.44. The stock has a market cap of $728.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.21.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,795 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total value of $371,223.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,917 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total value of $48,804.58. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,706.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,397 shares of company stock valued at $13,182,847 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

