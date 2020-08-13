Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James upgraded Farmers National Banc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Farmers National Banc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ FMNB traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.15. 719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,541. The company has a market capitalization of $352.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Farmers National Banc has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,522,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after acquiring an additional 42,756 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 409,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 408,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 57,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Farmers National Banc by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 254,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.05% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. The company offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

