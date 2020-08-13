Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Acquires 2,101 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.3% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 136,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,206,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.0% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 12.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 2,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $9.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,516.65. The stock had a trading volume of 63,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,025.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,587.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,488.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,377.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

